Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $144.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nevro traded as high as $126.79 and last traded at $124.48, with a volume of 5964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.81.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Nevro news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.96.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index