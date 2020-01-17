Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $84.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Nevro traded as high as $122.61 and last traded at $122.08, with a volume of 10387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.27.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Nevro news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,920,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,840. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth $26,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 20.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth $224,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Nevro by 181.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nevro by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

