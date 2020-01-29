Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nevro traded as high as $134.64 and last traded at $134.00, with a volume of 1728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,583,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,491,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,140,000 after buying an additional 102,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nevro by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Nevro’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

