Nevro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,438 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,275% compared to the average volume of 250 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In related news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nevro by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

NYSE NVRO opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.38. Nevro has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.60.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

