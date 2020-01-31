New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.80 Million

Brokerages expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post $65.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.61 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year sales of $260.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.09 million to $260.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $287.06 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on NBEV shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

NBEV stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at $919,822.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com