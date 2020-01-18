New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.86. New Age Beverages shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 6,291,206 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Age Beverages currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other New Age Beverages news, Director Timothy J. Haas purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 48.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 230.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund