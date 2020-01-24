New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 11.8%

New Age Metals Inc (CVE:NAM) shares traded up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 929,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,729,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.27 price target on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $7.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project that include 30 claim units and 2 mining leases covering an area of approximately 6,688 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.

