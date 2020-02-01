New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Down 10%

New Age Metals Inc (CVE:NAM) shares fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 941,619 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,346,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $12.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project that include 30 claim units and 2 mining leases covering an area of approximately 6,688 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.

