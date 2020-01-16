New Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NWBB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

New Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBB) shares shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

New Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBB)

New Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for New Buffalo Savings Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

