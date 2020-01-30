New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $1.19 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?