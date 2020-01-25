New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $0.65 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.09.

New Gold stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Signition LP raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,363 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

