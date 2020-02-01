New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Earns News Impact Score of 1.90

News coverage about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a media sentiment score of 1.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NWHM stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Home has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?