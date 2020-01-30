New Hope (ASX:NHC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.06

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.95. New Hope shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 2,804,888 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.06 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.27.

In other New Hope news, insider Shane Stephan 435,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

About New Hope (ASX:NHC)

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Oil and Gas. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

