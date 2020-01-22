New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15, 183,892 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 120,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana.

