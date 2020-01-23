New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 63.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.32. 5,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,017. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $479.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.50 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.31%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

