New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.17. 399,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,088. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $479.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

