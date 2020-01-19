New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.67

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and traded as high as $32.98. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.93. The company has a market cap of $507.70 million and a P/E ratio of 30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$74.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Look Vision Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. New Look Vision Group’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

About New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

