New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. New Millennium Iron shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 117,500 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.

New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Millennium Iron Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Millennium Iron Company Profile (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

Featured Article: Forex