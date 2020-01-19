New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 20th. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has set its Q2 2020 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.65. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

