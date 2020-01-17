New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.41

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.41 and last traded at $137.98, with a volume of 7024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.84.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.45. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

