New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Receives $126.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Benchmark raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:EDU traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.18. 3,037,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.22.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

