New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Update

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 804,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in New Relic by 905.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 44.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.35.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 597,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,545. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

