New Relic (NEWR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. New Relic has set its Q3 guidance at $0.12-0.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.60-0.67 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEWR opened at $66.01 on Friday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

