New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NEWR. TheStreet lowered shares of New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.76.

NEWR opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -234.16 and a beta of 0.96.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,613. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

