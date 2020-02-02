New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to announce $241.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.30 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $266.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $858.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.60 million to $895.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $970.80 million, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in New Residential Investment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 2,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,789,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

