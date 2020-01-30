New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,010,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 15,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.7% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2,687.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

NYSE NRZ opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

