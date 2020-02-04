New Residential Investment (NRZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect New Residential Investment to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NRZ opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?