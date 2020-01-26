New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNR. Capital One Financial raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of SNR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. 230,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,787. The firm has a market cap of $652.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.80. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,518,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after buying an additional 940,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,481,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 157,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 995,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

