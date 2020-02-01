New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NYCB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.06 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

