New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $12.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,255,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

