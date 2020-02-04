New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,782. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,432,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $12,988,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 148.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,660,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 991,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

