New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Wednesday after B. Riley downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley now has a $11.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. New York Community Bancorp traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.10, 8,365,363 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 4,319,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NYCB. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $12,988,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,333,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

