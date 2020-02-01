New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,543,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 75,806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,660,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after buying an additional 744,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,818 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 464,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager