New York Times (NYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

In other New York Times news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,267,579.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 487,303 shares in the company, valued at $15,218,472.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $2,038,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,830,649.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

