New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Up 50%

New Zealand Energy Corp (CVE:NZ)’s stock price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, including Waihapa, Tariki, and Ngaere totalling 23,049 acres; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit covering 943.7 acres; and Eltham petroleum exploration permit located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

