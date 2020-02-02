NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NCMGY opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

