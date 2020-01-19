Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Newell have outperformed the industry in the past six months, driven by gains from its Transformation Plan. The company recently completed the Accelerated Transformation Plan with the divestiture of its USPC business. These efforts have enabled the company to deliver growth via improving market share gains, point of sale growth, innovation and e-commerce as well as cost-saving plans. Moreover, it delivered better-than-expected earnings and sales in third-quarter 2019. Further, it remains optimistic on progress of its turnaround efforts. Management also decided to retain the Mapa/Spontex and Quickie businesses due to solid prospects. However, headwinds related to declining core sales and currency remain. Core sales are expected to decline in low-single digits in 2019. Also, management's soft view for the fourth quarter is concerning.”

Several other research firms have also commented on NWL. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NWL stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com