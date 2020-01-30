Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Newgioco Group Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGI) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.81, approximately 10,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

About Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI)

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated leisure betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional casino games, live casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of online and offline leisure gaming services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?