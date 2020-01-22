NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewLink Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered NewLink Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NewLink Genetics stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. NewLink Genetics has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 6,423.69%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NewLink Genetics by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 205,652 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

