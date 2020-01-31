Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Update

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 854,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Article: Current Ratio