Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Announces Earnings Results

Newmark Security (LON:NWT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.23 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

NWT opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. Newmark Security has a 1 year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider Maurice Dwek acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43). Also, insider Graham Feltham acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($10,523.55). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,000.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

