Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. B. Riley raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $151,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,659.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,110. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,702,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,269. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $44.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

