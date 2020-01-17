Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Newpark Resources reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.38 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 1.68%. Newpark Resources’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

In other news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,896.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 336.6% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 49,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,809. The stock has a market cap of $492.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.54. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

