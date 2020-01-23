Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 240 at Liberum Capital

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 223.67 ($2.94).

LON NRR traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 191.20 ($2.52). The company had a trading volume of 337,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11. The stock has a market cap of $585.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 186.37. Newriver Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246 ($3.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 3%. Newriver Reit’s dividend payout ratio is -1.10%.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

