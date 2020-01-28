Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) Receives GBX 223.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.40 ($2.94).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRR shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Newriver Reit stock opened at GBX 189 ($2.49) on Friday. Newriver Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.69. The company has a market cap of $583.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 3%. Newriver Reit’s payout ratio is -1.10%.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

