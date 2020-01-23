Newriver Reit’s (NRR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newriver Reit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 223.67 ($2.94).

LON NRR traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 191.20 ($2.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.37. The firm has a market cap of $585.32 million and a P/E ratio of -9.56. Newriver Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 246 ($3.24).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Newriver Reit’s payout ratio is presently -1.10%.

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

