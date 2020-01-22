News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.62

News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$21.62 ($15.33) and last traded at A$21.62 ($15.33), with a volume of 2050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$21.23 ($15.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$18.74.

About News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

