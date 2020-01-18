News (NASDAQ:NWS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut News from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.23. 716,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,260. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. News has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in News by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in News by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in News by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

