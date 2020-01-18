News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -5.00

News coverage about News (NASDAQ:NWSA) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. News earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted News’ analysis:

Shares of NWSA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. News has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

