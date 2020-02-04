News (NWSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect News to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

Separately, BidaskClub cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?